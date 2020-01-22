|
|
Jolene Pearson
1936 ~ 2020
Jolene Pearson passed away peacefully on January 19, 2020. Her fun-loving spirit and generous love will be missed by all. Jolene was born in LaPoint, Utah in 1936 to Eva Dean Wilson and Ronald Cook. She was the third of six children. She married Thomas Ren Pearson in the Salt Lake Temple in April 1953. Together they had six children.
She is survived by 4 of her children, Steve (Donita), Rusty, Scott, Deena(Wayne); and 7 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren which she loved dearly. She was preceded in death by her parents; 2 brothers; sister; and sons Renny and Jeff Pearson.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, January 24th, 11:00 a.m., at the Glenmore 3rd Ward building located at 9455 S 4800 W South Jordan. The visitation will be held from 9:45 to 10:45 a.m. Interment, Valley View Memorial Park, 4400 West 4100 South, West Valley City, Utah. Flowers may be sent to McDougal Funeral Home, 4330 S Redwood Rd, Taylorsville Utah. View full obituary at www.mcdougalfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Deseret News on Jan. 22, 2020