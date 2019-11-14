|
Jolyn Jonsson
1933-2019
After two years in Assisted Living, Jolyn returned to her life-long Avenues home for her last peaceful and joyful days, passing on Saturday, the 9th of November. Born October 16th, 1933, to Elmer Eugene Jonsson and Ilta Gertrude Madsen Jonsson, the oldest of three sisters, the beginning of a wonderful youth and family life. Despite bone cancer and amputation of her right leg at age fifteen, and lung cancer at sixteen, Jolyn lived life actively, abundantly and energetically. She attributes her survival to the laying on of hands by her Father's friend Elder Matthew Cowley. Her father died a year later, leaving Mom with three teenage daughters. After her West High graduation at sixteen, Jolyn enrolled at the University of Utah and joined the Alpha Chi Omega sorority, majoring in Childhood Development, graduating at age nineteen. After a few years working in California, she returned to The U to pursue a teaching certificate. She spent forty one years in classrooms, including schools in California, Army Schools in France and Germany, and many years at Rosecrest School here in Salt Lake. In 2000, the Utah Symphony Guild recognized her as their "Person of Note", introducing her as a woman "who serves graciously, with enthusiasm, and a kind and gentle grace, with confidence, for the welfare of others, without the pressure of a desire for recognition." She oversaw the docent program for several years, which introduced 24,000 Fifth Graders each year to the Symphony and Abravanel Hall. She also supported the Music Outreach Program which provided instruments to less fortunate inner-city children. Jolyn travelled twice Around The World. Russia, Africa, Israel, Germany, China and throughout the U.S. She loved the Taj Mahal, Mt. Everest shrouded in the clouds of Nepal. India's temples. Orphanages. A member of the Utah Oratorio, she sang in Handel's Messiah 25 years. Always active in Volunteer work including The Assistance League (Book Bank and Clothing Projects), Docent Chair for Granite School District, and several others. A lifelong member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, serving in countless callings. Her parents and sister Mary Jonsson preceded her in death. She is survived by her sister Cornelia (Ralph) Wilson, Nieces and Nephews Scott Wilson, Steven (Debra) Wilson, Michael (Judith) Wilson, Mark (MaryAnne) Wilson, Julie (Steve) Lawson, and Kristin (Mark) Renauld.
We will celebrate a Life Well Lived, that of our Sister and Aunt, an Elect Woman. Visitation Friday the 15th of November, 6pm until 8pm at Larkin Mortuary South Temple. Funeral Services Saturday the 16th of November at 11am. Ensign First Ward, the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, "A" Street at 2nd Avenue. Visitation preceding 9:30-10:40… Our thanks to Larkin Mortuary -- we've long trusted them!
Published in Deseret News from Nov. 14 to Nov. 16, 2019