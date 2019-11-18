|
Our sweet wife, mother, grandmother, aunt and friend, passed away peacefully in the early hours of November 16, 2019 in the company of family. JoLynn Smith Simpson was born May 22, 1943 to Clyde Fielding and Verlie Dibble Smith in Salt Lake City, Utah. She was one of 6 children. JoLynn married her sweetheart Charles M (Chuck) Simpson on December 22, 1961 in the Salt Lake LDS Temple and added 8 children to their family through both birth and adoption. She spent allot of time with her hobbies of square dancing, raising and showing horses and championship West Highland terriers. She was preceded in death by a grandson, her parents, 1 brother and 1 sister. She is survived by her husband Chuck, children Charlynn Davis (David), Jeanna Larsen (Kevin), Anna Rayle (Blaine), Tony (Chip) Simpson (Shauncey), Patty Oliver, Cliff Simpson (Nancy), Jon Simpson (Shauna), Joseph Simpson (DeAnn) 31 grandchildren, 35 great grandchildren and innumerous nieces, nephews and friends. Mom always wanted to get a college education so, in lieu of flowers, please donate in her name to the University of Utah general education fund at https://auxiliary.apps.utah.edu/ugive/designation/237.
Graveside services will be held at a later date. A private viewing was held November 17 at Russon Bountiful Mortuary. Online guest book at www.russonmortuary.com.
Many thanks to Heritage Place Assisted Living and Utah Home Health and Hospice for their kindness and care to our beloved mother and family.
Published in Deseret News from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2019