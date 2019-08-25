Home

Jon Brooks Barron passed away on Tuesday, August 20th, surrounded by his loving family. Jon was born to Tex and Beverly Barron on March 9th, 1947. Jon's favorite times included making holiday-themed baskets for his loved ones, hiking through Southern Utah, road trips with his granddog, eating Thai food, and collecting music, especially vinyl records. He enjoyed his work as an Occupational Therapy Assistant. Sarcasm was his native language and his humor was infectious. He was a remarkable listener. Throughout his life, friends and family sought his advice and comfort in their most trying times. He celebrated the uniqueness of every person--unless you preferred Coke over Pepsi, overcooked your hamburgers, or let your noisy dog stay out all night. He was a passionate reader and enjoyed the works of Carol Lynn Pearson, Phillip K. Dick, Neal A. Maxwell, and Terry Tempest Williams. Jon has a very close and earnest relationship with his Heavenly Father and his Savior, Jesus Christ. He is survived by his mom, Beverly Jane Davis, two brothers Bruce Davis and Roger (Terry) Davis, ex-wife Judith, sons Jon (Rachelle) and Tim (Wendy) and daughter Kate (Eric) Keddington, seventeen grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, and his granddog, Sadie. A memorial service will be held Saturday, August 31st, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints meetinghouse located at 14868 South Juniper Crest Road in Herriman, Utah. Services will begin at 11:00 AM. Online condolences at www.jenkins-soffe.com.
Published in Deseret News on Aug. 25, 2019
