Jon Eric Wiechman
1967 ~ 2019
Jon Eric Wiechman passed away on November 27, 2019 at the VA home in Payson, Utah. Eric was born May 1, 1967 to Gail and Paul Wiechman. He grew up and attended schools in Sandy, Utah. He graduated from Alta High School in 1985. After high school, Eric joined the Air Force where he served for six years. He always enjoyed sports including basketball, football baseball and running. He was an avid University of Utah fan and the best fan for the Boston Red Sox.
After completing his Air Force commitment, Eric began his career with the Department of Corrections where he retired as Sergeant.
He is survived by his mother, Gail; brothers, Mark (Chris), Brent (Val) and a brother-in-law Bryan Vigos, several nieces and nephews and stepbrothers and stepsisters. He also leaves behind his beloved children Joshua (Emily), Jessica (Josh) and Cole (Kai) and one grandson, Indy.
A viewing be held on Thursday, December 5, 2019 from 10:30am - 12:00pm at the Larkin Riverton Mortuary, 3688 West 12600 South followed by graveside services at the Riverton Cemetery, 12830 South 1300 West in Riverton, Utah.
The family would like to express their sincere thanks to the entire staff at the Payson Veterans Home for their love and support over the past years. We especially want to thank his hospice nurse Heidi. Go Utes! Condolences may be shared at www.larkincares.com.
Published in Deseret News on Dec. 3, 2019