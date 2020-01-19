|
Jon G. Poesch
1939 ~ 2019
Jon G. Poesch passed away peacefully December 30th in his home in Holladay, UT surrounded by family and close friends.
Jon was born in Sacramento, California January 6th, 1939 to Gustav H. and Margaret Poesch. He eventually moved to Columbus, Ohio where he met and married his wife, Elizabeth Baker at a historic, Episcopalian church in Worthington, Ohio. Jon and Betty moved to Cumberland, Maryland in 1961 when he accepted a position at Hercules, ABL and in 1971 moved to the Hercules facility in Salt Lake City, coming to Utah by wagon, a station wagon, traveling through Wyoming in a blizzard. He retired after 35 years of service to ATK; followed by 20 years of consulting with Aldila.
Jon is survived by his three daughters Elizabeth Nelson (Andrew), Patricia May, and Wendy Riggins (Billy), five grandchildren; Dylan Nelson (Sarah), Travis Nelson (Kirsten), Ashley May, Alicia May, and William Riggins and two great granddaughters; Dylan Marin Nelson and Jaymes Poesch Nelson.
Jon loved traveling the world with his family, gardening, talking composites, watching the 5:30pm business news, and cheering on his Ohio State Buckeyes (OH-IO)! He took his beloved dog Gigi on daily walks- making friends with the park regulars. Jon was an avid reader, especially enjoying Vince Flynn's work. Jon was loved by all which will ensure his legacy lives on forever.
Jon's family will be hosting a celebration of life in February 2020.
Condolences may be shared at www.larkincares.com.
Published in Deseret News on Jan. 19, 2020