Jonathan Charles Dunn, the son of Ronald L and the late Kim Duncan Dunn passed away at the Utah Valley Medical Center on August 22, 2020 following an accident. Jonathan was born on December 8, 1986, in Salt Lake City. He is survived by his sisters Katherine Bronwyn (Ben) Blakeley and Sara Elizabeth (Travis) Lisonbee, his father and stepmother Marcia Darlene Seeling Dunn. He will be interred at the Brigham City Cemetery after a brief graveside service on Friday, August 28, 2020 at 3:00 pm.
A complete obituary is available at the Russon Mortuary website www.russonmortuary.com
.