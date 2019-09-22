|
|
Jonathan Michael Crook
1964 ~ 2019
Murray, UT-Jonathan Michael Crook, age 55, died Sept. 9, 2019 in Murray, UT. He was born Feb. 7, 1964 to Michael and Peggy Crook. He is survived and will be greatly missed by his parents, big sister, ex-wife, four children, and three grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his sister Cathy. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 25 at 11 a.m. at 8539 S. 2200 W. West Jordan, UT 84088. For more information or directions, please visit http://www.memorialutah.com/obituaries/redwood/.
