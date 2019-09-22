Home

Memorial Redwood Mortuary & Cemetery
6500 S Redwood Rd
Salt Lake City, UT 84123
(801) 969-3456
Funeral service
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
8539 S. 2200 W.
West Jordan, UT
View Map
Jonathan Michael Crook


1964 - 2019
Jonathan Michael Crook Obituary
Jonathan Michael Crook
1964 ~ 2019
Murray, UT-Jonathan Michael Crook, age 55, died Sept. 9, 2019 in Murray, UT. He was born Feb. 7, 1964 to Michael and Peggy Crook. He is survived and will be greatly missed by his parents, big sister, ex-wife, four children, and three grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his sister Cathy. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 25 at 11 a.m. at 8539 S. 2200 W. West Jordan, UT 84088. For more information or directions, please visit http://www.memorialutah.com/obituaries/redwood/.
logo

Published in Deseret News on Sept. 22, 2019
