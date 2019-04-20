JONATHAN W. HORSLEY

1970 ~ 2019

Jonathan W. Horsley was born July 24, 1970 in Aurora, Colorado. He graduated from Bountiful High School and attended ITT Tech in Salt Lake City, Utah. At the age of 18, he enlisted in the United States Marine Corps. After coming home, he met the love of his life, Cari Neilson. They had three children together: Jonathan Jr., Barbara and Brianna.

John was a devoted family man and worked hard to provide for those he cared about. John's willingness to give and help people touched all the lives of those he met.

John passed away on April 16, 2019. He leaves behind his parents Glen and Barbara; wife Cari; his two children Jon Jr. and Barbara; a grandson Weston; nephew Luke; and great-nephew Jake. His older brother Glen Jr., an older sister Kathy and his beloved daughter, Brianna, preceded him in death.

Even though he is dearly missed, the love he leaves behind will never be forgotten. Death is not the end, it is the beginning of an endless vigil and peace to watch over the living.

Friends are invited to visit with the family from 10:00 am-12:00 noon on Saturday, April 20, 2019 at Lindquist's Bountiful Mortuary, 727 N. 400 E. Bountiful, UT.

Condolences may be shared at www.lindquistmortuary.com



Published in Deseret News on Apr. 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary