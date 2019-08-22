|
|
Joni Stahle Gaillard
In Loving Memory
Joni Stahle Gaillard, age 51, passed away in her home in Draper, Utah August 17, 2019. She graduated from Olympus High School in 1985 and from there went on to earn several college degrees, including a Bachelor's Degree in Communication. She used this degree to help fuel her love of music and work, for a time, as an on-air personality for several local radio stations. She had a love for life and enjoyed spending time with her friends and family as often as possible, especially her grandson. She was a loving sister, confidant, and friend. She had a contagious smile and knew how to brighten the room with it or a witty, humorous comment. Her personality and sense of humor were truly larger than life. She was an earnest and genuine person. She took an interest in other people's lives. She was always the first to check how others were doing, and offer up assistance whenever possible, whether or not she knew them. Despite her many challenges, she lived life with passion and flare, a true example of seeing the best in all situations. She will forever be remembered by the many lives she touched. She is survived by her husband, Shaun Gaillard, her sons Devin Stahle and Tallin Stahle, her grandson Koda, and two step-children. She is also survived by her mother, Sherrill Butehorn Craghead, siblings, Debby Brown, Randy Butehorn, Ginger Christensen, Jeri Kiss, as well as nieces, nephews, cousins, and many friends. A viewing will be held Friday August 23 at Valley View Funeral Home 4335 W 4100 S West Valley City, UT 84120 from 6:00-8:00. Funeral services will take place on Saturday, August 24 at her church located at 11625 S 300 E Draper, UT 84020 starting at 10:00 am. There will be a viewing before the services from 9:00-9:45. "For all the memories we built, I am grateful. For all the memories we didn't get the chance to build and share, sis, I look forward to the next life. I love you with all my heart." -Debby Brown
Published in Deseret News from Aug. 22 to Aug. 23, 2019