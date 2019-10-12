Home

POWERED BY

Services
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Bountiful Davis Arts Center
90 North Main Street
Bountiful, UT
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for Jordan Stoneman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jordan David William Stoneman


1986 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jordan David William Stoneman Obituary
Jordan David William Stoneman
April 5, 1986 ~ Sept 26, 2019
Jordan David William Stoneman left this frail existence on September 26, 2019, in Puyallup, Washington. He was born April 5, 1986, in Bountiful Utah to John and Debra Stoneman. Jordan married the love of his life, Madison Graham, on September 2, 2013. Together, they have three wonderful children, Charlotte Mary Catherine, Graham John Harper, and Jackson James Allen. Jordan was a professional musician, singing and playing the piano for literally hundreds of thousands of people. He also taught piano lessons for many years, inspiring a new generation of musicians. Jordan is survived by his wife and children, parents, John and Debra Stoneman, Grandparents, David and Joleen Freemyer, his siblings, Jentry (Scott) Barrett, Jessica Stoneman, Jana Stoneman, his niece, Penny Barrett, and many beloved uncles, aunts, and cousins.
A celebration of Jordan's life will happen on October 13, 2019, from 3:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. at the Bountiful Davis Arts Center, 90 North Main Street Bountiful, Utah. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Jordan's family through the Go Fund Me website: https://bit.ly/323eCUe
A special thank you to Joe & Ann Graham, and Leah Hatling, Madison's parents and grandmother for their amazing kindness during this time of sadness.
Published in Deseret News from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jordan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.