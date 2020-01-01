|
Jose A. Martinez
1940 - 2019
Axtell, Utah - Jose Atanacio Martinez, age 79, of Axtell, Utah, passed away December 25, 2019 at the home of his daughter in Talmage, Utah. He was born February 5, 1940 in Albuquerque, New Mexico, a son of Jose and Crusita Martinez Romero.
He graduated from Bingham High School, Class of 1958, where he was State Wrestling Champion. After graduation from high school, he served his country in the United States Marine Corp.
Jose married Ranae Jorgenson in 1962 in Salt Lake City. They were later divorced. He married Mary Jayne Anderson Seal May 23, 1986 in St. George, Utah.
Jose coached Little League football and baseball. He enjoyed fishing, and spending time with his kids and grandkids. He will be greatly missed.
Jose is survived by his beloved wife, Mary Jayne Martinez, of Axtell; children: Karla Leyland and Mark Martinez, both of Salt Lake City; Eugene and Audrey Seal of Talmage; 12 grandkids and 1 great-grandson; brothers and sister: Carl and Yolanda Romero, Robert and Bibiana Romero, all of Salt Lake City; Pauline and Ron Holiday of Prospect, Virginia.
He is preceded in death by his parents; and a son, Jeff Hunter.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at 1:00 P.M. in the Axtell LDS Ward Chapel, 75 West Center Street, in Axtell, where friends may call for viewing Friday evening from 6 to 8 P.M. or Saturday morning from 11:00 to 12:30 prior to the services.
Burial with military honors accorded by the Centerfield American Legion Post #105 and the United States Marine Corp Honor Guard will be in the Axtell Cemetery under the care of the Springer Turner Funeral Home of Richfield and Salina, Utah.
Published in Deseret News on Jan. 1, 2020