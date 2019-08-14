|
Jose F. Maestas
1921~2019
Jose F. Maestas, loving husband, father, grandpa, brother, Tio and great friend, passed peacefully August 9, 2019 in Sandy, UT.
Jose was born March 27, 1921 in Wagon Mound, NM to Fidel and Teofila (Trujillo) Maestas. He had fond memories of spending his childhood with his Tio Amado and Tia Celia (Sandoval) Maestas. He is the tenth of eleven children, and the third brother to be drafted into the United States Army in Rock Springs, WY, at the age of 21, during WWII. Of his 4 years of active duty, he was stationed in 5 countries throughout Europe. Upon return to the US, Jose married the love of his life, Corina Branch, November 24, 1945 in Mora, NM, and in later years, had proudly raised their three daughters in SLC, UT. Jose worked in coal mining and construction, but found his joy in landscaping. People knew Jose by his friendly, kind, generous demeanor, and love for his entire family.
Survived by his sister Lucinda "Lucy" Marie Vigil; Brother Pat (Nancy) Branch; daughters, Cindy (Jerry) Thompson, Cordy (Marvin) Rivas, Cammy (Dennis) Hopes; 10 grandchildren, 9 great grandchildren, and an abundance of nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his wife Corina, 5 brothers and 4 sisters.
Funeral Mass will be held Friday, August 16, 2019, 11 AM at St. Thomas More Catholic Church 3015 Creek Rd, Cottonwood Heights, UT 84093, with viewing at 10 AM and Rosary at 10:15 AM, prior to the funeral. Escort will be provided by the Patriot Guard to the graveside burial services, to be held at Veteran's Memorial Cemetery & Memorial Park 17111 S Camp Williams Rd (1700 W), Bluffdale.
The family would like to extend their deepest heartfelt gratitude to all Caregivers, Nurses and CNAs with both Sandy Health & Rehab and Encompass Hospice, for the thoughtfulness, respect and exceptional care to which they extended to their Father.
Published in Deseret News on Aug. 14, 2019