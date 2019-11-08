Home

Independent Professional Services Mortuary & Crematory
4555 South Redwood Road
Salt Lake City, UT 84123
(801) 263-8200
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
12:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Magnolia Grove Reception Center
1117 W. South Jordan Parkway
South Jordan, UT
View Map
Joselyn Anne Pope Garcia


1981 - 2019
Joselyn Anne Pope Garcia Obituary
Oct 14, 1981 ~ Oct 30, 2019
Joslyn Anne Pope Garcia was born on October 14, 1981, in Salt Lake City, Utah. She passed away on October 30, 2019 at the tender age of 38. Josie is survived by her loving husband, Patrick Garcia, her three amazing boys, Kyison, Parker, and Kooper, her parents, Judie Eaton, Mike Eaton, and Steven Pope. She was preceded in death by her baby sister, Stephanie, and all four of her grandparents. There will be a Celebration of her life on November 16, 2019, from 12-4 pm., at the Magnolia Grove Reception Center, 1117 W. South Jordan Parkway in South Jordan, Utah. For a complete obituary, please go to www.ipscrematory.com .
Published in Deseret News from Nov. 8 to Nov. 10, 2019
