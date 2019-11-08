|
Oct 14, 1981 ~ Oct 30, 2019
Joslyn Anne Pope Garcia was born on October 14, 1981, in Salt Lake City, Utah. She passed away on October 30, 2019 at the tender age of 38. Josie is survived by her loving husband, Patrick Garcia, her three amazing boys, Kyison, Parker, and Kooper, her parents, Judie Eaton, Mike Eaton, and Steven Pope. She was preceded in death by her baby sister, Stephanie, and all four of her grandparents. There will be a Celebration of her life on November 16, 2019, from 12-4 pm., at the Magnolia Grove Reception Center, 1117 W. South Jordan Parkway in South Jordan, Utah. For a complete obituary, please go to www.ipscrematory.com .
Published in Deseret News from Nov. 8 to Nov. 10, 2019