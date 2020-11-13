Joseph Alan Richards
1938 ~ 2020
Joseph Alan Richards passed away at the age of 82 on Tuesday November 10th, 2020.
He was born in Salt Lake City, Utah on April 26, 1938, to John Willis and Maggie Reid Richards. He married Gloria Bailey in the Salt Lake Temple July 12, 1963. He is survived by his wife and children: Joseph Todd (Carolyn) Richards, Troy Alan (Tammy) Richards, Traci (Elesban) Blanco, Tiffany (Sam) Chak; 12 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.
A graveside service with military honors will be held at 3:00 pm at Valley View Memorial Park located at 4400 West 4100 South in West Valley City, Utah. Those in attendance are expected to wear masks and observe social distancing. For complete obituary see www.valleyviewfh.com