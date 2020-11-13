1/2
Joseph Alan Richards
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joseph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joseph Alan Richards
1938 ~ 2020
Joseph Alan Richards passed away at the age of 82 on Tuesday November 10th, 2020.
He was born in Salt Lake City, Utah on April 26, 1938, to John Willis and Maggie Reid Richards. He married Gloria Bailey in the Salt Lake Temple July 12, 1963. He is survived by his wife and children: Joseph Todd (Carolyn) Richards, Troy Alan (Tammy) Richards, Traci (Elesban) Blanco, Tiffany (Sam) Chak; 12 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.
A graveside service with military honors will be held at 3:00 pm at Valley View Memorial Park located at 4400 West 4100 South in West Valley City, Utah. Those in attendance are expected to wear masks and observe social distancing. For complete obituary see www.valleyviewfh.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Deseret News on Nov. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Valley View Memorial Park
4335 West 4100 South
West Valley City, UT 84120
8019691081
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Valley View Memorial Park

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved