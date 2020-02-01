|
|
Joseph Anthon Hendriksen
1931~2020
West Jordan, UT-Joe passed away January 23, 2020, in West Jordan, Utah. He was born Sept. 24, 1931, in Salt Lake City, Utah, to Oscar Peter and Kamilla Louise Olsen Hendriksen. On August 2, 1950, Joe married the love of his life and eternal companion, Geraldine Shepherd, in the Logan Temple. Joe is survived by his children: Douglas A. (Janet) Hendriksen, Dennis L. (Marilyn) Hendriksen, Jolene (Ronald) Jenkins, Gordon (Jamie) Hendriksen, Patricia (Mike) Speranza, Joe (Tracy) Hendriksen, and Geneve (Doug) Beckstead, 22 grandchildren, numerous great-grandchildren, sister Mary (William, deceased) Schultz and brothers Oscar (Dorothy, deceased) Hendriksen and John Hendriksen. Preceded in death by his parents, sisters Elizabeth (Grant) Gardiner, Anna (Merle) Brown, Elsie (George) Sights, Nora (Roscoe) Beall, Karen (Louis) Test, and Kathy (Strevell) McCashland, brother Martin (Lila) Hendriksen, 3 grandchildren, Colin, Ryan and Jennifer Beckstead and granddaughter-in-law Susan Hendriksen.
Funeral services will be held Monday, February 3, 2020, at 12:00 noon at the Hillview Ward Chapel, 1361 East 4000 South in Millcreek City, Utah. Visitations for friends and family will be held at the church Sunday, February 2, 2020, from 6:00-7:00 p.m. and Monday, February 3, 2020, from 11:00-11:45 a.m. Interment at Mountain View Memorial Estates 3115 East 7800 South. Full obituary available online at www.wasatchlawn.com.
Published in Deseret News from Feb. 1 to Feb. 2, 2020