|
|
J. Douglas McDonald
1931 ~ 2020
Salt Lake City, Utah-Douglas was born in Holladay, Utah on Oct 26, 1931. He passed away on January 26, 2020 in Taylorsville, UT. He was raised in Holladay, UT. Graduated from Granite High School. Received a BS in Civil Engineering at the U of U and later an MS in Civil Engineering from the University of Missouri. He participated in an LDS Mission at Liverpool, England. Served two years in the army during the Korea War and was stationed in Europe. He was a devoted member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and was married and sealed in the Salt Lake Temple to Nanette Carpenter in 1956. He held many church positions throughout his lifetime. He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph Stevenson McDonald and Eveline May Douglas, and brother Harv McDonald. He is survived by his wife, 5 children, 12 grandchildren,16 great grandchildren. He was an avid outdoors man and enjoyed hunting, skiing, camping, fishing, scuba diving and hiking in his youth. Funeral Services will be on Saturday February 1, 11 am, Taylorsville 13th Ward, 1495 West Tamarak Rd, Taylorsville, UT. A viewing will be held at the ward an hour before the funeral and on Friday 6-8 pm at the ward. Please visit Larkin Mortuary website to offer condolences.
Published in Deseret News on Jan. 30, 2020