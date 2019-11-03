|
|
1933 - 2019
Joseph Di Grazia passed away in Oakland California on October 13th 2019 at age 86, leaving behind his beloved wife of 61 years, Carmela, and many friends and family members. His wisdom, business acumen and great sense of humor will be distinctly missed.
Joe was born in Lucca, Italy in 1933 and emigrated to America with his mother Emilia in 1943 and spent his younger years in Winnemucca, Nevada with his mom, his father John and brother Darrell . Joe served his country honorably in the US Army, being stationed in Germany. On return he attended and graduated from the University of Utah, where he and Carmela met in an Italian class. They married in 1958.
Joe's degree was in business and management. He soon went to work for American Express. This employment took him and Carmela to Phoenix Arizona, New York City, and eventually to Oakland California where he travelled throughout the United States and the World. After American Express, he retired to enjoy his favorite pastime of golf with his many golf buddies, and gardening.
Funeral services will be held Wednesday, November 6th at 11:00 a.m. at Neil O Donnell and Sons Mortuary, 372 East 100 South, where friends and family may visit one hour before services. Interment will be at Mt Calvary Cemetery, 4th Avenue and T Street immediately after the services.
Published in Deseret News on Nov. 3, 2019