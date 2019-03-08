Home

Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
2:00 PM
LDS church house
185 P St.
Salt Lake City, UT
Joseph Domenic Lisi
July 23, 1969 -
February 24, 2019
Salt Lake City, UT-Joseph Domenic Lisi passed away unexpectedly at the University of Utah Hospital in the early hours of February 24, 2019. He was born July 23, 1969 to Giuseppe and Concetta Lisi in Waterbury, Connecticut. Joseph attended Crosby High School. He married Courtney (Dawn) October 18, 2012 in Salt Lake City. Joseph was selfless, loving, caring, kind, and he loved to tease. He enjoyed kick boxing and being a karate instructor. Loved by all who knew him, Joseph will be greatly missed. He is survived by his wife Courtney and step-daughter Rebecca. Preceded in death by his parents, grandparents, aunts, and uncles.
Memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at the LDS church house, 185 P St., Salt Lake City, Utah.
Published in Deseret News on Mar. 8, 2019
