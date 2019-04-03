Home

Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 4, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:30 PM
Bountiful 20th Ward Building
102 E 1400 S
Bountiful, UT
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Funeral service
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
Joseph Donald West
1929 ~ 2019
Our loving father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and friend died March 31, 2019 in Bountiful, Utah. Don was born September 15, 1929 in Provo, Utah to Eliza Hadfield West and Edward Lee West. Don served a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the West Central States from 1949-1951. He retired from The Utah Services for the Blind and Visually impaired in 2000.
He married Norma Joy Robison, on June 3, 1955 in the Manti Temple. Don served as a bishop and a member of a stake presidency in the church. Don was genuinely interested and concerned about each child, grandchild, and great-grandchild. Don is preceded in death by his parents, his wife, and a son-in-law, Scott Eccles Thomas. Don is survived by his children Michele Thomas, Joseph Kevin (Susan) West, Stacie (Karl) Stone, Kelli (Michael) Allen, and Dayne (Pola) West. He also leaves behind 15 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren with one on the way in September.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, April 5, 2019, at the Bountiful 20th Ward Building, 102 E 1400 S, Bountiful. A viewing will be held Thursday, April 4 from 6-7:30 p.m. or Friday, April 5 from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. in the same building. A more detailed obituary can be viewed at www.russonmortuary.com. In lieu of flowers, please donate to ALS research at http://www.alsa.org.
Published in Deseret News on Apr. 3, 2019
