Joseph Eugene Ferro
1936 - 2020
Joseph Eugene Ferro passed from this earth on Sunday, September 27, 2020 with his loving wife June by his side. He was loved greatly by his family and friends and will be missed dearly.
Joe was born January 3, 1936 to Domenico and Lena Delliskave Ferro of Murray, Utah. He spent his early years cultivating his love of gardening while working on the family's farm. After graduation Joe joined the US Navy where he served on the USS Harry E. Hubbard from 1954 to 1958.
Joe and June met at the Pepsi Cola Bottling Company while working together in 1974. Joe and June married on October 27, 1979 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Joe retired from Pepsi in January 1998. When asked "What are you going to do while retired?" Joe always answered with a big grin, "I am going to do three things…Golf…Golf…and Golf!" As an avid golfer, he kept his word.
Joe was a long-standing member of Mountain View's Men's Association. He was a regular participant in club tournaments, winning the Club Championship in 2007 (B Flight) and 2011 (Super Senior Flight). Among his many golfing achievements, he was most proud of his eight Hole-in-Ones. One Hole-in-One is rare, so eight is quite special.
Joe joined the staff at Mountain View after retirement. He would go to the course early each morning to ensure the golf carts were out, cleaned and working properly, ready to be used on the course that day. During the off-season, Joe worked as a dealer for Leisure Time Casino Games to earn a little pocket money.
After a round of golf, Joe would spend time working in his garden and tending his yard. He grew the best tomatoes and Italian cucumbers. He would often share his bountiful harvest with family and friends.
Joe is survived by his dear wife June, his daughters Cindy (Joe) Egli, Sheryl (Bruce) Edwards, Wendy (Steve) Stoehr, Tammy (Ron) Colbert; June's children Karlene (Bill) Peck, LeAnn Cole, and Dave (Val) Heugly, 16 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren. Joe was preceded in death by his parents, his brother and both sisters and one grandson.
A viewing will be held in Joe's honor on Thursday evening, October 1, 2020 from 6:00-8:00 PM and Friday morning prior to Graveside Service 10:00 - 10:45 AM. Graveside service will be Friday, October 2, 2020 at 11:00 AM. All services will be held at Larkin Sunset Gardens, 1950 East Dimple Dell Road (10600 South), Sandy, UT. Face masks and social distancing will be required.
Please share a memory of Joe at larkincares.com
