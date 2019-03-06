Joseph (Joe) Eugene Gilmore

1996 ~ 2019

Joseph (Joe) Eugene Gilmore, 69, passed away March 1, 2019, from complications of respiratory disease. Joe survived a bout of cancer in 1996 which left him with many years of health problems. He was a lifetime resident of Kaysville.

He was born on Nov. 29, 1949, to Roger Grant and Marilyn Edvalson Gilmore in Ogden, Utah.

He graduated from Davis High School in Kaysville in 1968 and served a mission in California for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

He married Jennifer Layton in the Salt Lake Temple on December 17, 1971. During their 47 years of marriage they raised six beautiful children.

Joe was an avid motorcyclist and enjoyed the Mountain Man scene, both attending Rendezvous and reenacting mountain man scenarios. He was a whiz at anything mechanical. He loved trains and old cars. He loved designing and was phenomenal at fixing things and working creatively in all types of media. His knowledge of tools, computers, and his ability with numbers was astounding.

Joe spent many years as a Cub Scout leader and Boy Scout leader, and loved his time as a Wood Badge instructor. Joe served faithfully and lovingly as the caretaker of his ward chapel for many years. His love for his Savior was always evident. His compassionate heart was always giving to and surprising others. He had a quirky sense of humor.

He worked for 25 years for Lagoon where he loved and was responsible for the trains, bringing the Pioneer Village train to Lagoon from Oregon, painting it and the others, maintaining them, and training the engineers to drive them. He also drove a school bus for the special needs students in Davis County and worked at DATC for 30 years as an instructor in the Manufacturing and Machining Department.

He is survived by his wife Jenny, his six children: Melanie Gilmore, Roy; Roger Brent (Janelle), Clinton; Stanford Phillip (Diane), West Valley City; Michelle Johnson (Craig), Layton; Paul (Dani), Washington Terrace; Julie Gilmore, Springville; his 3 brothers: Richard (Roma), his twin brother David (Karen), and Rex (Joni); 20 grandchildren and one great-grandchild. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Joe, we love you and miss you!

Funeral services will be held Saturday, March 9, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the Kaysville 7th Ward, 333 South 50 West, Kaysville. Friends may visit family Friday from 6 to 8 p.m. at Lindquist's Kaysville Mortuary, 400 North Main and Saturday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the church. Interment, Kaysville City Cemetery.

Condolences may be shared at: www.lindquistmortuary.com

Published in Deseret News on Mar. 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary