Joseph Eugene Hatt

1941 ~ 2019

Joseph Eugene Hatt (Gene), age 78, died on June 23, 2019, in Murray, Utah. He was born on March 4, 1941, in Salt Lake City, Utah to Joseph Albert Hatt and Ada LaReese Greer. He married Linda Rae Wallin on June 25, 1960; Later sealed in the Salt Lake Temple on September 4, 1964.

Gene loved to go hunting, fishing and camping with family. He was a fast pitch softball pitcher for over 40 years. He loved spoiling his grandchildren.

He is survived by wife, Linda; children: Russ (Cathy), Teresa Boudreaux (Carlson), Jerry (Stacy), Kelly, Russ Thompson (Sandy); 14 grandchildren; and 23 great grandchildren with 2 more on the way.

He is preceded in death by his parents; sisters: Jo, Jeanette, and Kaye; great-granddaughter, Charlotte; and his dog Buddy.

Funeral service will be held on Friday, June 28, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Hillcrest 1st Ward chapel 8485 S. 1000 E. Sandy, Utah. Viewings will be held at the same location on Thursday, June 27, 2019, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Friday, 10:00 a.m.to 10:45 a.m. Interment will be at Memorial Mountain View Cemetery 3115 E 7800 S. Salt Lake City. For a complete obituary please visit www.MemorialUtah.com.

