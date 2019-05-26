|
1923 ~ 2019
Joseph Fielding Bowman, 95, died 25 May 2019 after a 3-day hospice stay. Born 25 Nov 1923 to former mayor John Fife Bowman and Melissa Edna Smith, grandson of Joseph F. Smith, 6th Pres of LDS Church. Married Jane Elizabeth Russell 22 Nov 1961 in Salt Lake Temple. Attended U of Missouri, BA/MA in English U of Utah; doctoral studies Columbia U, NYC, and U of Illinois, Champaign. Early employment: Zion's Publ Co; D&RGW RR Traffic Dept; UofU Med School, Pathology Dept; US Secret Service; US Army Field Artillery Staff Sgt WWII. Member NEA, UEA, UCTE, UART, SLTA, League of Utah Writers, Utah Poetry Society. Taught 35 years, secondary ed: chair of three English depts.; executive boards of UCTE, UART, LUW; Rhetoric faculty, U of Illinois; English faculty, U of Utah; extension faculty, Columbia College, MO; NCTE, UCTE delegate; editor of educational journals/curricular guides; critic/judge Utah State literary contests; articles in NEA Education Today and English Journal; poems Utah Sings; first place awards League of Utah Writers and Utah Poetry Society; "Outstanding Teacher" Kiwanis Club Award; master teacher BYU Teacher Internship Program. LDS Missionary service Independence, MO, Central States Mission; missions with wife: EMC No Stake; Bordeaux, France; Frankfurt, Germany Temple; SL Temple ordinance worker 19 years 3 days/week. Sunday School Superintendent, Ensign Stake 18th Ward and EMC 11th Ward; High Priest Quorum and Gospel Doctrine Instructors in EMC 11th and Salt Lake Stake 14th Ward; pianist in Toulouse, France Ward; Frankfurt Temple organist; Beziers, France Branch President. Survived by wife, Jane Elizabeth Russell Bowman, four children: Richard Russell Bowman (Sydney), Carol Diane Diamse (Regino), Janet Elaine Peterson (Chad), and Douglas Fielding Bowman (Caroline); 12 grandchildren; one sister, Ruth (Howell) Cannon. Preceded in death by parents, brother Richard, sisters Dorothy (Allan) Acomb, Katherine (Quentin) Cannon, brother John Hyrum (Ellen). Funeral services Wed, May 29, 2019 SL 14th Ward 142 W 200 N, SLC at 12:00 pm with viewing 10:30-11:45 am. Friends and family may call 6-8 pm. Tues, May 28, 2019 Wasatch Lawn Memorial Chapel 3401 S Highland Dr, SLC, UT. Interment Wasatch Lawn Memorial Park. www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/salt-lake-city-ut/joseph-bowman-8720719
Published in Deseret News on May 26, 2019