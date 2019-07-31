|
In Loving Memory
Joseph "Jerry" Gerald Olpin, 80, of Salt Lake City passed away Saturday, July 27, 2019. Funeral services will be held Friday, August 2, 2019 at 11:00 am in the Grandeur Peak Ward LDS Chapel, 3510 South 3610 East, Salt Lake City where family and friends may attend a viewing from 10:00-10:45 a.m. prior to services. Interment will be in the Pleasant Grove City Cemetery, 550 North 100 West, Pleasant Grove under direction of Olpin Family Mortuary, Pleasant Grove. Condolences may be sent to the family and complete obituary information is available at www.olpinmortuary.com
Published in Deseret News on July 31, 2019