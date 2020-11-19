Joseph Glen Rupp
1930 ~ 2020
Joseph "Glen" Rupp, a longtime resident of Magna, Utah, passed away peacefully on November 13, 2020. Glen was at home and surrounded by loved ones. He was 89. Glen was welcomed home by his parents, siblings, and daughter, Becky.
Glen was a loving son, husband, father, uncle, grandfather, and great grandfather. Everyone referred to him as "Coach."
Glen was born December 21, 1930, in Tooele, Utah to Clarence J. Rupp and Erma Stewart Rupp. On July 28, 1950, Glen married Leonora Howard, his high school sweetheart. Their marriage was solemnized in the Salt Lake City temple on April 15, 1954. The couple celebrated their 70th anniversary this past July.
Glen graduated from Tooele High School-he played basketball, football, and tennis. He then attended Brigham Young University where he played football and basketball. In 1954, Glen played in and won the LDS All-Church Basketball Worldwide Championship. Glen also played basketball in the World Senior Games and won the Gold Medal in 1988.
Glen coached at high schools in Blanding, Kanab, Dugway, and Grantsville before landing at Cyprus High School in 1964. In 1968 he was named High School Football Coach of the Year. He also led the Cyprus tennis teams to nine regional championships.
Glen was inducted into the Tooele High School Hall of Fame in 2000, named to the Grantsville High School Hall of Fame in 2007, and awarded the Cyprus High School "Legends" Award in 2016.
Glen loved attending games at the schools where he coached and reconnecting with the many friends he made over the years.
Glen was also a prominent real estate agent. Over 37 years, he helped many families find their dream homes.
Glen was a lifelong member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He and Leonora served two church service missions.
Glen was incredibly proud of his children and grandchildren. He cherished the opportunities he had to share his profound love and praise for them. Glen always had a smile on his face and a joke on his lips. The legacy of Glen's kind spirit, passion for sports, enduring friendships, and zest for life will live on through them.
Glen is survived by his eternal companion (Leonora Howard Rupp); Children James Laurie (VaLair), Kerry Lee (Lori), Julie Felice (Charles), Kristy Buckway (Randy); Jeffrey Lynn (Linda), Dennis Scott (Katherine); 21 grandchildren, and 30 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his daughter Becky Knechtel (Kurt); parents; brothers, Leo and Kenneth; and sister, Shirley Liljenquist.
Glen's earthly love and influence will be sorely missed.
A graveside dedication and interment will be held at the Tooele City Cemetery on Saturday, November 21st at 2 p.m. Additional information can be found on the Peel Funeral Home website at www.peelfuneralhome.com
