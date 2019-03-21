Joseph Harold Palmer, Jr. age 90, passed away surrounded by his loving family on March 20, 2019. He was born January 14, 1929 in Bountiful, UT to Joseph Harold and Lunetta Ford Palmer. On September 16, 1949 he married Phyllis Quick Kevern. They have 4 children; 14 grand children and 25 great grand children.

He was a proud veteran who served in the US Air Force. He loved the gospel and serving the Lord. He served as Bishop of the Bountiful 2nd Ward, later in the High Council. He loved scouting and teaching the many boys who came through the program and looked at them as his own. He had a great love of gardening and loved to share his bounty with his family and neighbors. He served with his wife in the Salt Lake Temple for 20 years and it was a joyous time in his life. He was a great example of how to serve those around you, no matter the circumstances. He loved and served his family until the end.

He is survived by his wife Phyllis; children, Debra Kellersberger (Kim), Pamela Johnson (Lewis), Joseph K. Palmer (Tina) and Sandra Palmer; grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

He was a great example to us and we will miss him.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, March 23, 2019 at the Jennings Lane Ward, 1298 North 400 West, Centerville. A viewing will be held from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. Friday evening at Russon Mortuary, 295 North Main, Bountiful and Saturday morning 9:45-10:45 a.m. at the church prior to services. Online guest book at www.russonmortuary.com

Published in Deseret News on Mar. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary