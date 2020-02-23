|
Joseph James Koos age 100+ passed away 20 February 2020. He was born September 4, 1919 in Cleveland Ohio, to Paul and Teresa Vamos. He married Joyce Limberg, July 9, 1942 in Denver Colorado.
Dad served during World War II in the U.S. Navy, he served aboard the aircraft carrier USS Princeton, as a 2nd class electricians mate.
Following his military service he was employed at Hill Air Force base as an Equipment specialist, on the IBM MinuteMan missile system-He retired after 28 years civil service.
He and mom loved square dancing and belonged to several clubs. He loved to play the organ and piano.
He is survived by his four sons and one daughter: Bill (Sharon), Jim (Katie), Roger, Barbara, and Richard. He was preceded in death by his lovely wife Joyce of 69 years; he has 11 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren.
Graveside service will be by Goff Mortuary at the Midvale City Cemetery, on Friday 28 February from 1:00-2:00 p.m.
Published in Deseret News on Feb. 23, 2020