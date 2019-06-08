Joseph John

Battistone

Joseph John Battistone, 79, of Sandy, UT died peacefully the morning of March 14, 2019, after a brief and courageous struggle with lung cancer. A celebration of his life will be held Tuesday, June 11, at 5:30 in the Fort Douglas Post Chapel on the University of Utah campus. The family would like to express their sincere appreciation to the faculty and staff of the University of Utah, the Huntsman Cancer Center, and Promise Hospital, for the outstanding care throughout his illness. Profound gratitude is expressed to Dr. Barry Stults, Joe's primary care physician and friend. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Huntsman Cancer Institute or the University of Utah in his honor.

The Lord God is my strength;

He will make my feet like deer's feet,

And He will make me walk on my high hills.

