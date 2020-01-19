|
|
1936 ~ 2020
Our beloved husband, dad, grandpa and great passed away peacefully on January 16, 2020.
Joe was born December 4, 1936 in Panguitch, Utah to Leonard Wilcock and Vera Schow. He married Marilyn Joyce Nielson January 15, 1960; they were later sealed in the Salt Lake Temple on May 5, 1967.
Joe served as a sergeant in the U S Army in Munich, Germany, as a member of Battery B 2D Howitzer Battalion 27 Artillery Division during 1957-1961. His careers included short order cook, drill bit operator, local delivery service, long distance truck driver, and local truck service.
Joe served as Scout Master for several years, he had a record 14 scouts earn their Eagle Scout Award in one court, the highest honor awarded in scouting. Additionally, he and Marilyn completed a service mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, and served in other ward and stake callings, including as a member of the Butler 4th Ward Bishopric.
Joe loved the outdoors. He was an avid golfer, fisherman, and loved camping. He also enjoyed travel and seeing new places and meeting new people.
Joe is survived by his sweet wife Marilyn, his children: Wendy (Keith) Corey, Joe (Lisa) Wilcock, Lesa (Jeff) Anderson, Lenore (Jason) Corey and Lori (Aaron) Fitch; 17 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren; his brother Roy (Gail), sisters-in-law Eda and Patti. Joe was preceded in death by his parents, grandson Steffan Port, siblings Metta Whittaker and Ira Lou Richardson, brothers-in-law Larry, Mike, Bob and Jim, and sister-in-law Jean.
Thank you to the Butler 4th Ward who have been so kind and caring to both Mom and Dad. We would also like to thank the VA staff who helped care for Dad.
A viewing will be held Friday, January 24, 2020 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Butler 4th Ward chapel, 6634 S. Greenfield Way, Cottonwood Heights, UT. Funeral services will be Saturday, January 25, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the Butler 4th Ward chapel with a viewing from 9:30-10:30 a.m.
Interment will be at Larkin Sunset Gardens Cemetery, 10600 South 1700 East, Sandy, UT. Online condolences at www.larkinmortuary.com
Published in Deseret News on Jan. 19, 2020