Joseph LeRoy Staley
1940 ~ 2020
Joseph LeRoy Staley, 79, passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, and friends on April 23, 2020. He was born on May 22, 1940, to Harl Leonard (Edward Harold) Staley and Delores Bowman, in Richmond, Utah. Married Virginia Andra later divorced. Married Kathleen Russell and was widowed. Married Marilyn Waters. Siblings: Dorothy, Doreen and JoAnn.
He is survived by his wife, Marilyn; and children: Robert (Amy) Staley, Ryan (Anna) Staley, Brandon J (Trisha) Staley, Jonathan Staley, and Michelle (Kelby) Averett; 12 grandchildren; and 2 great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents; wife Kathleen Russell; daughter DeEtte Staley; and son, Matthew J Staley.
Due to COVID-19, private services will be held April 30, 2020 at McDougal Funeral Home. Interment, Valley View Memorial Park. Contact family for streaming information for viewing and graveside services. Visit www.mcdougalfuneralhomes.com for full obituary.
Published in Deseret News on Apr. 28, 2020