1/2
Joseph Lockyer
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joseph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
1939 ~ 2020
Joseph Lockyer was born on 7/11/1939 in SLC, UT, to Erma Tarro.
He is survived by his loving wife, Karen, and his daughters Stephanie (Roy) and Lori (Lyle), along with his grandkids, Bailey, Jenna, Adi, and Sam. He served in the US Navy aboard the USS Ranger for 3 years. He adored his wife, Karen, of 56 years, and loved being surrounded by his family.
Graveside services will be held on Aug. 12 at 3 pm, Wasatch Lawn Memorial, 3401 Highland Drive, SLC, UT. He will be dearly missed. https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/salt-lake-city-ut/joseph-lockyer-9300452

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Deseret News on Aug. 11, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved