1982 ~ 2019
On August 6, 2019 Joseph Morrison Simmons passed away after bravely fighting for over a decade to free himself from the disease of opiate addiction, which began with a car accident, back injury, surgery and prescription opioids. He was 36 years old.
We love Joseph fiercely and will deeply miss his goodness and light. Those who knew him well were blessed to experience the true expanse of his love and acceptance of others.
Joseph was born on September 5, 1982 in Madison, Wisconsin, when his parents, Dan and Trudy Simmons, were both graduate students. He has two sisters, Meredith (Bryant) Salmon and Amber (Lance) Hershey, nephews Caden, Jack, and Brock and nieces Ruby and Kate, and his beloved Shiba Inus, Maynard and Sage.
Joseph loved and greatly admired his grandparents, Theron and Katherine Woods and Paul and Virginia Simmons, of the "Greatest Generation," whom he was privileged to know well, and who loved and admired him equally in return. Joseph graduated from Timpview High School in Provo, where he played football and participated in band, choir and drama. Joseph graduated from the University of Utah with a degree in Communications and Print Journalism, was a returned missionary from the Switzerland-Geneva Mission of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and an advocate for Utah Public Lands. Additionally, Joseph was deeply committed to the recovery community and sought to help others with their own battles.
Joseph loved being with family and friends, listening to music, cheering for the Utah Jazz and Boston Red Sox, reading, filmmaking, camping, fishing, skiing, and especially playing golf.
A memorial service and celebration of Joseph's life will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at 3333 North Highway 40, Heber City, Utah, with a luncheon to follow. We invite friends and family to attend. As per Joseph's request, his body will be cremated and there will be no viewing. Condolences may be expressed at www.bergmortuary.com.
The family thanks everyone who has shown kindness and love to Joseph and looks forward to greeting them at his memorial service.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Volunteers of America (VOA) to help people in addiction recovery, or bring a donation for a VOA collection basket at Joseph's service. The VOA would be most grateful for in-kind and monetary donations. Lists of needed items can be found at https://www.voaut.org/in-kind or purchased on line and sent to them at https://www.amazon.com/hz/wishlist/ls/26RVC5Z0T5MEC?&sort=default.
Published in Deseret News on Aug. 11, 2019