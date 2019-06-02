Joseph A. Novak

"Doc"

Joseph Anthony Novak (86) passed away May 27, 2019. He was born February 18, 1933, in Magna, Utah, to Joseph G. and Mary M. Novak. Joe married Wanda on April 5, 1968. He graduated from Cyprus High School where he was student body vice-president during his senior year and valedictorian of his graduating class. Joe later earned a PhD in Education from the University of Utah. He was an educator for 33 years. Earlier in his life, he worked at Kennecott and Dugway Proving Grounds. Joe was a member of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Magna where he served as an altar boy and taught CCD classes. He was a Korean War veteran, having served in the US Army in Germany, and was a member of the Magna VFW Post 7398 and the American Legion Post 78 in West Yellowstone, Montana. Joe enjoyed playing the piano, gardening, and outings to Yellowstone National Park and West Yellowstone with his wife and children.

Joe is survived by his wife, Wanda; daughter, Rebecca (Scott) Sharp; son, Joe H. Novak; two grandchildren, Scott (Julianne) Sharp and Victoria (Earl) Brewster; seven great-grandchildren, Scott, Madison, Frank and George Sharp, and Sariah, Paisley and Archibald Brewster; brother, George Novak; and nieces and nephews. His parents; sister, Mary (Ernest) Colosimo; and nephew, Ralph Colosimo preceded him in death.

Recitation of Rosary will be held Sunday, June 2, 2019 at 6 p.m. at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, 2840 S. 9000 W., where a visitation will follow Sunday 6:30 - 7:30 p.m. and Funeral Mass will be held Monday, June 3, 2019 at 10 a.m. A private interment will be held at Fir Ridge Cemetery in West Yellowstone, Montana at a later date. Online condolences: www.peelfuneralhome.com

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Our Lady of Lourdes Building Fund or a .

Published in Deseret News on June 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary