Jenkins-Soffe Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Mid Valley
4760 South State
Murray, UT 84107
(801)266-0222
Viewing
Thursday, Jun. 13, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Jenkins-Soffe Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Mid Valley
4760 South State
Murray, UT 84107
View Map
Graveside service
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Elysian Burial Gardens
1075 E. 4580 S.
Millcreek, UT
View Map
Joseph Patrick Eastin


Joseph Patrick Eastin Obituary
Joseph Patrick Eastin
1970 ~ 2019
Our loved brother and son passed away on June 9, 2019; Born March 14, 1970. He will be missed for his loving spirit and generous nature.
The viewing will be Thursday, June 13, 2019 from 6-8 p.m. at Jenkins-Soffe Mortuary, 4760 S. State Street, Murray, UT. Graveside services will be Friday, June 14th at 11 a.m. at Elysian Burial Gardens, 1075 E. 4580 S., Millcreek, UT. For full obituary and condolences, please visit www.jenkins-soffe.com.
Published in Deseret News on June 12, 2019
