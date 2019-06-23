Home

Starks Funeral Parlor
3651 S 900 E
Salt Lake City, UT 84106
(801) 474-9119
Celebration of Life
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Starks Funeral Parlor
3651 S 900 E
Salt Lake City, UT 84106
Joseph Patrick Kammerer Obituary
01/02/1959 - 06/19/2019
Joe is survived, and will be greatly missed by Audrey, Hannah, and Roxanne Kammerer; his mother, Joan; his best friend and older brother Bob; his brothers Tim and Sam; his sister Jenny, who may finally rest from his teasing; numerous in-laws; and nieces and nephews who loved and admired the uncle and man Joe was. His love and legacy of passion for life and compassion for all will survive in each and every person he knew.
60 years young. A celebration of his awesome life will be held at Starks Funeral Parlor on Friday, June 28 from 7-9pm. Please ust In lieu of flowers, please love your family and/or contribute to the Huntsman Cancer Institute. Read extended obituary, view tribute slideshow and share your photos with the family at www.starksfuneral.com
Ride on, Joe, Ride on and ALWAYS wear your helmet!
Published in Deseret News on June 23, 2019
