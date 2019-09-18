|
Joseph Richard
Fowler
1933 - 2019
I was born in 1933 to Joseph and Lorraine Fowler. I served on the U.S.S. Sicily during the Korean War. I graduated from the University of Utah and worked for the State of Utah in social services. I spent much of my life in the sports of Judo, weightlifting and chess.
Carol Easthope and I were married in 1958 and we have three children who have made us very proud of their accomplishments and character. I am survived by Carol; my children, Mike (Shauna), Craig (Leidy) and Kim (Marcus), my grandchildren, Amber (Marquis) and Leif; Katie (Steve), Stockton, Aniston, Beckham, Lisa (Tyler), Makenna, Kolby and Joe; Chaseton and Brennon; brother-in-law Ken (Sandy) Easthope; nephews Mark, David and Joe; nieces, Kirsten, Jennifer, Karen and Debra.
Graveside services will be held at 1:00pm on Friday, September 20, 2019 at Larkin Sunset Gardens, 1950 East Dimple Dell Road (10600 South), Sandy, UT.
"To every sailor comes time to drop anchor Haul in the sails, and make the lines fast. You deep water dreamer, your journey is over, You're safe in the harbor at last.. -- Eric Bogle
Published in Deseret News on Sept. 18, 2019