Joseph Ronald Ryan
1940 ~ 2020
Our beloved father, grandfather and great grandfather left us on September 6, 2020, after losing a courageous fight with cancer. Ron was born in Salt Lake City, Utah and graduated from East High School and also attended the University of Utah. He served in the US Navy and was very honored to serve his country. He was a carpet installer for most of his working years, but took time out to get his pilot's license and enjoyed flying small planes. Ron played a great game of golf and loved to go hunting. He also loved going to the Gun Clubs and participating in the tournaments. He had a great love of animals and some people say he related to animals better than he did to people. Ron's family was his greatest joy and he cherished the time he spent with them. He was always available, night and day, to help them in any way.
He was preceded in death by his mother Eva McGuire. Survived by children Kimberly Mikesell, and Dayna Drake (Jim), grandchildren Brittany Mikesell, Danielle Mikesell, Codey Drake and Chase Drake, great grandchildren Makhala Mikesell, Tyson Mikesell and Raelynn Mikesell. He is loved and missed by all of us.
A special thanks to his cousin John Blomquist for helping with his care in his final months.
A celebration of life will be held Friday, September 25, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Jenkins-Soffe South Valley, 1007 W. South Jordan Parkway, (10600 So.) Interment will follow at Salt Lake City Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Outreach Pawsibilities Inc. at paypal.me/OPI801
To share online condolences and view services live, visit www.jenkins-soffe.com