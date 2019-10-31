|
|
Joseph T. Liddell
1923 ~ 2019
Joseph Thomas Liddell, age 96, of Tooele, Utah, passed away October 24th, 2019, after visits from many of his loved ones. He leaves behind a legacy of children, many grandchildren and great grandchildren. His incredible example of integrity, spirituality, thrift and hard work has been an inspiration to all. To quote some of his grandchildren, "He was one of the smartest men I have ever met." Another grandson observed that he was an unforgettable gentleman.
Joe's life was full of raising a family and serving in his church. He had a colorful career as a staff writer/reporter for the DESERET NEWS. He was known for his tenacity as he covered the court/crime beat, the deadly gassing of thousands of sheep near Dugway Proving Grounds in Tooele County, and many other news assignments. His many news stories and life experiences were compelling and unforgettable. He is a World War II veteran, serving as a 1st Lieutenant Ordnance Officer in the Aleutian Islands and a Fairbanks Alaska air base.
He is preceded in death by his parents Laurence T. and Blanche Liddell, his beautiful wife Dorothy Jane Whitehouse, and all his brothers and sisters. He is survived by his sons Jerry T. Liddell, Joseph M. (Eloise) Liddell, Willard (Lisa) Liddell, and his daughter Robyn (Marshall) Soares.
A viewing at 9:30 to 10:45 a.m. and Funeral Service at 11:00 a.m. will be held Saturday, November 2nd, in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints Tooele 3rd Ward Chapel, 141 W 200 N, Utah Ave, Tooele, Utah.
Published in Deseret News on Oct. 31, 2019