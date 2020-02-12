Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lindquist Mortuary-Kaysville - Kaysville
400 N. Main
Kaysville, UT 84037
(801) 546-6666
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Lindquist Mortuary-Kaysville - Kaysville
400 N. Main
Kaysville, UT 84037
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Kaysville 13th Ward
875 East 200 North
Kaysville, UT
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
11:00 AM
Kaysville 13th Ward
875 East 200 North
Kaysville, UT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Seeley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph Thomas "Joe" Seeley


1933 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joseph Thomas "Joe" Seeley Obituary
Joseph Thomas "Joe" Seeley
1933 ~ 2020
Joseph Thomas "Joe" Seeley peacefully returned to his Heavenly Father on February 8th, 2020.
Joe was born August 28th, 1933 and raised in Preston Idaho. He graduated from Preston High and Brigham Young University. Joe served a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints to the Eastern United States Mission and then served in the military during the Korean conflict.
He married JoAnn Larsen in 1958 and together they had five children, Sylvia, Alan, Valoy, Jolynn and Kent. JoAnn passed away in 1971. In March of 1972 Joe remarried, and Wanda Agren and her daughter Jan joined the family.
Joe enjoyed skiing, camping and fishing but most of all spending time with family. Joe was a machinist and a master teacher of Manufacturing Processes who was adored by his students at Cyprus High, Weber State University and the DATC, where he initiated the machinist program, taught for 30+ years and was named Educator of the Year.
Joe was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and was a great example of service and ministering. He enjoyed serving as a Bishop and held many other callings.
Joe is survived by his loving wife Wanda of 48 years and his six children, all of whom he adored. Jan (Jon) Christopher, Sylvia Millard, Alan (Lynette) Seeley, Valoy (Sally) Seeley, Jolynn (Paul) Carter and Kent (Summer) Seeley. Joe is also survived by 19 grandchildren , 14 great-grandchildren, his brother Robert (Mary) Seeley and sister Ann (Gordon) Ward.
Funeral services will be held Friday, February 14, 2010 at 11 a.m. at the Kaysville 13th Ward, 875 East 200 North, Kaysville. Friends may visit family Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m. at Lindquist's Kaysville Mortuary, 400 North Main and Friday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the church. Interment, Kaysville City Cemetery.
The family wants to offer special thanks to the staff and residents of Fairfiled Village in Layton.
Condolences may be shared at: www.lindquistmortuary.com
Published in Deseret News on Feb. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joseph's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -