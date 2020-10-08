1/1
Joseph Walter Cranmer
1926 ~ 2020
Joseph W. Cranmer, 93, passed away on September 30, 2020 at his home in South Jordan, Utah. He was born on October 23, 1926 in Springville, Utah, to Joseph Frank Cranmer and Marie Wheeler Cranmer. He married Doris Clark on July 29, 1949 in the Manti Temple. She preceded him in death on December 7, 2018.
Joe grew up in Springville, Utah, and served in the U.S. Army Air Corps during World War II. He was a sports enthusiast and enjoyed hunting and fishing. He earned degrees from Brigham Young University, the University of Wyoming, and the University of Utah, and was employed as a teacher and coach at the junior high, high school and college levels during his career. He served as the head of the Physical Education Department and as the Dean of Education at the University of Southern Colorado before retiring. He made a lasting impression on his many students throughout the years.
Joe was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and served as a Bishop, a Counselor in the Pueblo Colorado Stake Presidency, and was a dedicated home teacher. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather and often commented that his family was the most important thing in his life.
Joe is survived by his three children: Patricia (Randy) Mack of North Salt Lake, Debra Burtenshaw of Ogden, and Thomas Frank Cranmer (Becky) of Antioch, California; 14 grandchildren and 37 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, his son-in-law Art Burtenshaw, and his sister Dorothy Peterson.
A family viewing will be held on Saturday, October 10 at Wheeler Mortuary in Springville, followed by a family graveside service at Evergreen Cemetery in Springville where he will be buried.

Published in Deseret News on Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
10
Viewing
Wheeler Mortuary (Family only)
Wheeler Mortuary / Springville - Springville
211 East 200 South
Springville, UT 84663
801-489-6021
