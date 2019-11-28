|
Joseph Willard Tingey - an Educator by heart, training and profession was graduated from this life on 23 November 2019. With a keen intellect, prone to deep thought, garnished with a quick wit, Joe had a gift for connecting with the people around him. To him, there were no strangers - all were friends. He will also be remembered as an avid gardener, chef extraordinaire, world traveler, life-adventurer, and lover of the sea.
Joseph, the last remaining member of his birth family, honored his parents, Clarence Horne and Hazel Gardner Burton Tingey. Joseph (or "Wid") was raised abroad for his first 7 years while his father presided over the Australian Mission of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. He looked up to his older brother Burton Stafford (Buzz) Tingey, and adored his oldest sibling and sister Marian. Joe received his bachelor's and master's degrees from BYU, where he also served as Student Body President. He served his country in the Navy during the Korean Conflict. While at BYU he met Mary LaDeane Olsen (1933-2009), and was sealed to her in the Salt Lake Temple on 24 May 1957. Together they raised five children. After many years, he earned a Doctorate of Education from Columbia University. He considered his greatest work to be in his home where he taught his children. When once asked what he would most want to say to his posterity, he said "Love the Lord first and follow the prophet". His service in the Church included being a full time missionary in Australia, Bishop of the Bridgeport Ward in Connecticut 1971 - 1975, a senior missionary serving with LaDeane in the Atlanta Georgia Temple, and an ordinance worker in the Salt Lake Temple for nearly 20 years. Although he struggled through a variety of challenges, his love for his Savior Jesus Christ consistently realigned and saved his life.
He considered his most important mission in life to raise a noble posterity. His legacy continues through Kristin (1958-1991 - and LeRoy Gibbons and family), Adrienne (and David Warren and family), Craig (and Jill and family), Suzanne, and Claire (and Buck McKeon and family). Special thanks to Suzanne who nursed and cared for Joe in his final days, and in whose arms he was graduated from mortality.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, November 29, 2019 at the Bountiful Ward, 165 South 1000 East, where a viewing will be held from 9:30-10:30 a.m. prior to services. Interment will be at the Salt Lake Cemetery. Online guest book at www.russonmortuary.com. In lieu of flowers, please give to someone living whom you love or contribute to the Humanitarian Fund of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.
Published in Deseret News on Nov. 28, 2019