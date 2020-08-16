Joseph A. Gale Jr.
1945 ~ 2020
Our beloved husband, father, and grandfather, Joseph Arthur Gale Jr., passed away on August 14, 2020, in Lehi, Utah. He was born on September 25, 1945, in Ogden Utah to Joseph Sr. and Mabel Lorraine Henrie Gale. Joseph is survived by his 7 children, 37 grandchildren, and 9 great-grandchildren. Funeral services will be on Thursday, August 20. 2020 at 11:00 am at Larkin Sunset Gardens, 1950 East Dimple Dell Road, Sandy, Utah. Viewings will be on Wednesday, August 19, 2020, from 6:00 - 8:00 pm at Larkin Sunset Gardens and one hour prior to funeral services. For the full obituary and online condolences please visit www.larkincares.com
.