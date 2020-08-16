1/1
Jospeh Arthur Gale Jr.
1945 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jospeh's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joseph A. Gale Jr.
1945 ~ 2020
Our beloved husband, father, and grandfather, Joseph Arthur Gale Jr., passed away on August 14, 2020, in Lehi, Utah. He was born on September 25, 1945, in Ogden Utah to Joseph Sr. and Mabel Lorraine Henrie Gale. Joseph is survived by his 7 children, 37 grandchildren, and 9 great-grandchildren. Funeral services will be on Thursday, August 20. 2020 at 11:00 am at Larkin Sunset Gardens, 1950 East Dimple Dell Road, Sandy, Utah. Viewings will be on Wednesday, August 19, 2020, from 6:00 - 8:00 pm at Larkin Sunset Gardens and one hour prior to funeral services. For the full obituary and online condolences please visit www.larkincares.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Deseret News on Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
19
Viewing
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Larkin Sunset Gardens
Send Flowers
AUG
20
Viewing
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Larkin Sunset Gardens
Send Flowers
AUG
20
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Larkin Sunset Gardens
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Larkin Sunset Gardens
1950 East Dimple Dell Road
Sandy, UT 84092
(801) 571-2771
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Larkin Sunset Gardens

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved