2001 ~ 2019

Jovanni Lozano-Sayama was born in Salt Lake City, UT on February 11, 2001.

In such a short life that was unexpectedly taken away, Jovanni definitely made an impact on those he came in contact with. He was very unique, one of a kind. When he moved to Bountiful in 2013, he quickly made several friends at Mueller Park Junior High which then tripled in size when he became a Bountiful Brave. He played youth football for Woods Cross and then played for Bountiful High School. He seemed to be a very popular kid. Everywhere his family would go, someone would know him or vice versa. Many that knew him enjoyed his personality, his humor and his charisma. Neighbors loved him, church members and Scout Leaders took him to heart, teachers endured a lot with him, and coaches enjoyed having him as part of the team.

Jovanni was passionate about music, loved his friends, and spent countless hours playing online video games. As a young kid, he loved marbles, swimming, skateboarding, and collecting / counting coins. He had a love for sports, video gaming, computer coding, sports cars, collecting Hot Wheels, and watching Anime.

He was preceded in death by his Grandfather, Francisco. He is survived by his parents, Trafton and Noemi Sayama; his sister, Francis; his grandparents, Celia, Dale, and Jeannie; his cousins - Romelo, Kristian, Milo, Lalo, Elidia, Jasmine, Angel, Talia, Koji, Mie, and Ava; and his best friend George.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, May 25, 2019 at 11:00 am at the North Canyon Stake Center, 965 E. Oakwood Dr. Bountiful, UT. A visitation will be held on Friday, May 24, 2019 from 6:00 to 8:00pm at the Lindquist's Bountiful Mortuary, 727 N. 400 E. Bountiful, UT. Saturday, visitation will be at the North Canyon Stake Center from 9:30 to 10:30 am prior to funeral services.

The family would like to thank everyone that cared for Jovanni and accepted him in their hearts. The entire student body at Bountiful High School for wearing their best clothes on Monday and showing their respect. Everyone that has donated and reached out to the family. the LeVitre family for accepting him into their home. Lindquist Mortuary. The North Canyon 6th Ward and The Mueller Park 3rd Ward.

Condolences may be shared at www.lindquistmortuary.com

Published in Deseret News on May 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary