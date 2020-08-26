1933 ~ 2020

Joy Defa Allred Clark was born on May 25, 1933 in Hanna, Utah the oldest child of Leo and Nettie Defa. Joy passed away peacefully on August 23, 2020 at age 87. Joy was a devoted daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother and friend. Everyone who knew her admired her.

Joy had fond memories of growing up in the beautiful countryside of the Hanna valley. She cherished her experiences and adventures growing up with many cousins and relatives in the tightly knit community. Joy loved music and spoke often of singing harmony with her sister Lena at community events.

Joy graduated from Tabiona High School in 1951. After graduation she moved to Salt Lake City where she studied and graduated from LDS Business College. She was a bright student and quick learner using her skills as a switchboard operator at Mountain Bell. Joy enjoyed that fast paced job and adjusted well to city life with her friends.

It was in Salt Lake that she started dating and eventually married Lorin E. Allred on July 3, 1953. They were later sealed to each other and their family in the Salt Lake Temple. They settled in beautiful Heber City where they thrived and worked hard to create a wonderful life for their family of five children. After Lorin's death in 2000 she was married to G. Fred Clark - until his death in 2019. She is survived by her children, Jerry (Marianne) Allred, Luana (Wayne) Watson, Verlene (Scott) Jensen, Jim (Deanna) Allred, Vince (Noel) Allred; 19 grandchildren and 52 great-grandchildren; sister DaVonna Baum, brother Larry Defa.

An affectionate and loving mother and wife, her family was the most important thing in her life. With her kids and grand kids she enjoyed many great family vacations and events. Many of the events and activities of their family life she recorded as endearing, and funny poems.

Joy was a beautiful, talented and classy lady always making sure she looked her best. A meticulous homemaker she would whistle or sing while she worked. She loved preparing delicious, hearty meals and warm loaves of bread for her family, extended family and friends. Beautiful pies, cakes and bottles of her homemade jams and fruits were her hallmark. She enjoyed working in her yard and large garden, harvesting, preserving and sharing the bounty.

Joy worked for 20 years in the IHC Hospital business office where she was appreciated for her proficiency, and abilities. She served faithfully in Church callings and served and helped others wherever she saw a need. She served many years as an Election Judge, and member of the DUP.

Our family will miss her tremendously, and we appreciate her sacrifices and unconditional love. We know Mom is delighted to be reunited with Dad, her parents and sister. Words can't express our appreciation for the care, compassion and love shown to Mom from many sweet, capable caregivers.

In consideration of the present COVID restrictions there will be a private family memorial service.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store