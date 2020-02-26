Home

POWERED BY

Services
Larkin Sunset Gardens
1950 East Dimple Dell Road
Sandy, UT 84092
(801) 571-2771
Viewing
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
10:00 AM - 10:45 AM
Larkin Sunset Gardens
1950 East Dimple Dell Road
Sandy, UT 84092
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joy Goodfellow
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joy Goodfellow


1928 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joy Goodfellow Obituary
Bernita Joy Goodfellow passed away on February 24, 2020 in Sandy, Utah. She was born on May 2, 1928 in Salt Lake City, Utah to Oscar and Bernita Richins Schoenfeld. She Married Arthur R. Goodfellow on June 24, 1947. He preceded her in death in 2010. Joy is survived by her children, Lori (Neil) Kearsley, Bret (Kat) Goodfellow, Cathi Goodfellow, Lisa (Tom) Howells, and Robyn Goodfellow, 10 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren. Funeral services will be on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at the Larkin Sunset Gardens Chapel, 1950 East Dimple Dell Road, Sandy Utah where a viewing will be held from 10:00 – 10:45 am. Interment to follow at the Larkin Sunset Gardens Cemetery. For full obituary and online condolences please visit www.larkincares.com.
Published in Deseret News on Feb. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Larkin Sunset Gardens
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -