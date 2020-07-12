Joy Greetham

1932 - 2020

Ada Joy Green Greetham, 88, passed away on Friday morning, July 3, 2020 in her home. She was born on June 25, 1932 in Mona, Utah to Earl H. and Martha Ruth Hansen Green, the 5th of 8 children. She attended school in Salt Lake City, graduating from South High School. After high school she moved with her sister to Washington, D.C. and worked for the CIA before marrying her high school sweetheart Ernest Gayle Greetham on February 28, 1951. Joy worked for many years at Mountain Bell. She eventually retired from the phone company but worked many part time jobs after retirement, making friends and keeping her hands and mind busy.

Joy always thought of others before herself. When anyone was in need of help, she was quick to respond, making sure everyone around her was well cared for. Her grandchildren loved coming to family dinners, which always ended in fights for the leftovers of her famous deviled eggs and potato salad. She was a special favorite with her granddaughters and grandsons, and was not above taking a birthday trip for ear piercing without mom and dads' permission. She had a sharp sense of humor, joking to the end. Joy loved to travel with her husband Gayle. Their favorite mode was by cruise ship, spending many months at sea, traveling all over the world.

Joy is preceded in death by her parents, 5 siblings, her son Kerry, and granddaughter Amy Greetham. She is survived by her devoted husband of 69 ½ years, Gayle, children, Jill (Craig) McDonald and Gary, 8 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren, and 2 great great grandchildren.

Special thanks go to Jackie, Ron and Maura, her loving caregivers and to friends and family who loved her dearly. Joy requested no funeral services.



