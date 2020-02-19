Home

Jenkins-Soffe Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Mid Valley
4760 South State
Murray, UT 84107
(801)266-0222
Viewing
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Jenkins-Soffe Funeral Chapel
4760 S. State St
Murray, UT
View Map
Viewing
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
10:30 AM - 11:45 AM
Brownstone Chapel
6410 S. 725 E.
Murray, UT
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
12:00 PM
Brownstone Chapel
6410 S. 725 E.
Murray, UT
View Map

Joy Lanez Hansen Probert


1933 - 2020
Joy Lanez Hansen Probert Obituary
Joy Lanez Hansen Probert
Our Angel Mother
Joy Lanez Hansen Probert died February 17, 2020 in Draper, UT of causes incident to age exacerbated by a ruptured disc. Lanez was born December 13, 1933 in Salt Lake City, Utah, to Neils Hyrum Hansen, Sr and Angeline Welker.
Lanez married her "Impossible Dream", Melvin C. Probert, August 25, 1972 in the Salt Lake Temple of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. They shared 8 children and 30 years of marriage before he passed away.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 12noon at the Brownstone Chapel, 6410 S. 725 E., Murray, UT, with a viewing from 10:30-11:45 am. A viewing will be held Friday, February 21st from 6:00-8:00 pm at the Jenkins-Soffe Funeral Chapel at 4760 S. State St, Murray. For full obituary, please visit www.jenkins-soffe.com
Published in Deseret News on Feb. 19, 2020
