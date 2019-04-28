|
|
Joy Louise Hampton Benzon
April 30, 1931 ~ April 20, 2019
Beloved Wife, Mother, Grandmother, Sister, and Friend Joy Louise Hampton Benzon passed away April 20, 2019, in Salt Lake City, Utah.
A viewing will be held from 10:00 a.m.-11:15 a.m., Wednesday, May 1, with the funeral following at 11:30 a.m., at Larkin Mortuary, 260 East South Temple, Salt Lake City, Utah 84111. For complete obituary and condolences, please visit www.larkinmortuary.com.
Published in Deseret News from Apr. 28 to Apr. 29, 2019