Home

POWERED BY

Services
Larkin Mortuary
260 East South Temple
Salt Lake City, UT 84111
(801) 363-5781
Viewing
Wednesday, May 1, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:15 AM
Larkin Mortuary
260 East South Temple
Salt Lake City, UT 84111
View Map
Funeral
Wednesday, May 1, 2019
11:30 AM
Larkin Mortuary
260 East South Temple
Salt Lake City, UT 84111
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joy Benzon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joy Louise Hampton Benzon


1931 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Joy Louise Hampton Benzon Obituary
Joy Louise Hampton Benzon
April 30, 1931 ~ April 20, 2019
Beloved Wife, Mother, Grandmother, Sister, and Friend Joy Louise Hampton Benzon passed away April 20, 2019, in Salt Lake City, Utah.
A viewing will be held from 10:00 a.m.-11:15 a.m., Wednesday, May 1, with the funeral following at 11:30 a.m., at Larkin Mortuary, 260 East South Temple, Salt Lake City, Utah 84111. For complete obituary and condolences, please visit www.larkinmortuary.com.
logo

Published in Deseret News from Apr. 28 to Apr. 29, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Larkin Mortuary
Download Now