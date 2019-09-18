|
Joy Miller Barnes
12/11/1928 ~ 9/15/2019
Joy was born to Alice Lyle Casper Miller and John Erwin Miller in Midvale, Utah. She was the fourth of six children. Graduated from Jordan High School, 1947.
Married Arnold Tandy Barnes October 8, 1948, and later solemnized their marriage in the Salt Lake Temple. Together they had 2 sons, Steven Arnold and Curtis Jay. They later divorced.
Joy retired from U. S. West (currently Century Link) in 1989, where she worked for 27 years. After retiring she worked with the Telephone Pioneers serving many in the community. She worked in Patron Services for the Utah Symphony, the Salt Lake County Arts, including the Capital Theatre, Ballet West and at the Salt Palace since 1958. She began working at the Delta Center when it opened in 1991. Joy enjoyed her time taking tickets and serving the public at the Bee's baseball games, South Towne Expo Center and other venues.
She had many callings with The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints including Cub Scouts, Boy Scouts, MIA Maids President, Relief Society Secretary, and Chorister.
Joy kept herself busy by serving the needy, local hospitals and charities. She made knit hats for the homeless, lap blankets for the Senior Facility she served in, blankets for Primary Children's and Camp Kostopulos. During several summer's, Joy would go to elementary schools with the Telephone Pioneers and paint maps of the United States of America as a learning tool. In the summer you would find her on the golf course and winter at the bowling alley, usually involved with more than one league.
Joy loved spending time with her grandchildren on weekends and doing fun activities with them. She was later blessed with great grandchildren who she adored and attempted to continue the same traditions with. She always lit up when her great-great grandchildren came to visit even though she was not able to play hard with them.
Joy touched many lives and will be missed by all. She was always independent, strong and stubborn and she continued doing as much as she could until her health forced her to slow down. She lived in the same home from the early 1950's until June 2018 when she needed additional assistance.
Preceded in death by her parents; brothers, John Miller and Jay Miller; sister, Beth Sellers; and son, Curtis Barnes.
Survived by sisters, Margaret Summerhayes and Norma Tripp; son, Steven Barnes (Robyn); grandchildren, Tracy Peterson (Paxton Hall), Tammy Smith (Scott), Jeffrey Barnes (JoAnn) and Mike Powers; great grandchildren, Kelsey Lockman, Jacob Smith, Jared Smith, Jeremy Smith, Kara Peterson, Jessica Smith, Cody Barnes, Alyssa Barnes, Brendan Barnes and Madisyn Powers. Joy also had two great-great grandchildren, Parker Lockman and Avery Lucero.
The family would like to thank the staff of Harmony Hills Assisted Living Center for their love and generosity in caring for her for the last 15 months and Utah Home Health and Hospice the last week Joy was with us.
There will be a gathering at Jenkins-Soffe Mortuary, 4760 South State Street, Murray on Wednesday September 18, 2019 from 6:00-8:00 pm. Graveside services will be Thursday, September 19th at Wasatch Lawn Memorial 3401 Highland Dr., Salt Lake City at 11:00 am.
Published in Deseret News on Sept. 18, 2019